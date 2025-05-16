Arsonists target newly-refurbished Corby pub

Two men poured petrol all over furniture and fences at the Hazel Tree Pub in Corby before setting it alight.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident at the pub in Greenhill Rise, which only reopened last month following a six-figure refurbishment.

Detectives say that, in the early hours of Saturday (May 10) between 2.30am and 4.45am, two men used jerry-style cans to pour an unknown accelerant across wooden garden furniture and fences before igniting the fluid and fleeing the scene.

Damage was caused to both the furniture and the fences. The pub was closed for several hours while police assessed the damage.

The Hazel Tree pub, Corby, only recently reopened after a refurbishment. Image: Stonegate Group

One of the suspects was a man wearing a black tracksuit with reflective writing on the bottoms. The other wore a blue puffer jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000269329 when passing on any information.