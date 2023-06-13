Busy weekend as crews called to out-of-control bonfires and deliberate fires across the county

Fire crews were kept busy with numerous incidents over the weekend as temperatures soared.

Crews attended eight fires involving bonfires which got out of control, at locations in Kettering, Northampton, Grendon, Wellingborough and Corby.

Firefighters are urging anyone considering having a bonfire to take extra precautions against fire spread, especially with the current heat and dry conditions.

County firefighters had a busy weekend

There were also several deliberate fires in Corby, Rushden, Irthlingborough and Higham Ferrers where crews attended various incidents of hedgerows and undergrowth alight.

Youngsters had been seen apparently starting fires and crews are asking anyone with any information on deliberate fire lighting to report it anonymously to Firestoppers on 0800 1695558 or online at www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.

Discarded smoking materials started five fires over the weekend, resulting in crews attending incidents in Northampton, Higham Ferrers and Daventry.

These fires were in private gardens, where flames had spread to garden waste and other household items and in public locations too.

Firefighters had to extinguish undergrowth on a roundabout in Daventry, which was most likely the result of a cigarette being disposed of from a passing car.

These fires could easily have led to larger scale incidents that could have had a significant impact on individuals and environments.

