When driving to Bainland Lodge retreats I didn't know paradise awaited me

We spent the weekend at Bainland Lodge Retreats in the Lincolnshire countryside - and it was paradise.

Bainland Lodge Retreats. It’s a staycation like no other, and one I’m not sure I’ll ever get to experience again - unless I return.

As a North East native, I’ll admit, I hadn’t heard of Bainland. Now, almost a month on from returning from my three-day break, I can’t stop thinking about it.

Again, being honest, I didn’t know what to expect prior to arrival. I looked at photos online, of course, and they were spectacular. But in a world where photoshop and artificial intelligence exists, I find it hard to pass judgment without seeing something with my own two eyes.

So, when driving into the wilderness of the Lincolnshire countryside, I didn’t know paradise awaited me. Spectacular? This place is indescribable, but let me try!

Bainland caters for all with stunning accommodation

Kingfisher Lodge at Bainland | National World

Whether you’re looking for a family weekend, a romantic getaway or a group stay, Bainland caters to all party sizes, with lodges ranging from cosy shepherd’s huts and lakeside cabins to oversized safari tents and spacious lodges with an outdoor swimming pool. And one of the site’s biggest USPs is its dog-friendly.

Being with my better half, I guess my stay falls under the romantic category and for that, there isn’t anywhere more perfect than The Ponds.

Otter, Kingfisher - which I stayed in, Heron, Dragonfly, Newt and Mallard are situated on the bank of a beautiful blue lake with silver birch woodlands as a breathtaking backdrop, where the only noise you hear is that of the birds chirping.

Kingfisher reminded me of an American move | National World

The Ponds feature a bedroom with a super king-size bed and dual wardrobe space, a luxury bathroom and toilet room as well as a light and airy open kitchen, dining and lounge plan, including a unique and stylish hanging electric fire.

I noted all that after I made a beeline for the outside decked area and hot tub. Hovering above the lake with the bifold doors fully extended, it felt like I had entered an American movie as I sat in my wooden chair blissfully listening to the wildlife and watching the ducks swim past.

Kingfisher bedroom | National World

It is there - in the robes provided - where I spent most of my trip, soaking up the sunshine before glancing at the moon and stars at night. Eight planets in the solar system... actually, make that night because being at Bainland felt like a sphere of its own.

Once it was time to go inside, I retreated to the sofa to take advantage of the Smart TV. And once my eyes started to tire, it was into the most comfiest bed imaginable.

Kingfisher living room space | National World

Breakfast and dinner with a view like no other

With a fully fitted kitchen, including an oven and Le Creuset cookware set that only my partner, i.e., my chef, can truly appreciate, we got to enjoy breakfast and dinner with a view.

Now, it’d be lying if I said we cooked all our own meals and didn’t try out the Copper Goose food delivery service, I mean, it was hard not to when a Lincolnshire sausage sandwich was calling my name via one click on the app! But what I’m trying to say is that for the whole time you’re at Bainland, you don’t have to leave your lodge, if you don’t want to.

Coffee view a view | National World

However, with much to do on site, we felt we’d be doing the place a disservice if we didn’t try out its other offerings.

Bainland’s Wellness & Fitness suite and activities

Five-star accommodation accompanied by five-star spa and gym facilities. Bainland’s Wellness and Fitness suite is something else to boast about.

The wellness area hosts an indoor heated pool & heated loungers. | National World

The wellness area hosts an indoor heated pool, a Himalayan salt sauna, a steam room and heated loungers of which we enjoyed in all its glory in a private one-hour session. I left refreshed and my skin feeling the best it has for years.

As a guest, one general swim session can be reserved with the option of additional sessions during your visit. If you’re part of a large group, I’d recommend private hire at £100 for the hour.

Himalayan salt sauna and steam room | National World

There are plenty of activities to do on site too. Although trying the Mini Land Rovers course was tempting, I finally accepted I am too old... and instead settled on the woodland walk and tennis.

The Nest - excellent food and service

Morning, afternoon or evening, Bainland’s on-site bar and restaurant, The Nest, is a wonderful establishment with first-class food and customer service.

Start the day with your favourite beverage (mine’s an iced latte) on the all-weather terrace and end it inside the beautiful indoor setting with food, drink and live music. The food was so good that we dined out twice!

Coffee with a view on The Nest's terrace | National World

On Saturday evening, we shared a charcuterie platter for starters before splitting off for the mains with a sirloin steak and cheese and bacon smash burger (me), both of which were cooked to perfection.

What’s that saying? Ah, that there is always room for dessert... Staying true to that, we shared a sticky toffee pudding. My only regret is that I didn’t get one to myself. The butterscotch sauce was so good I could drink it.

Food at The Nest | National World

So back we were less than 24 hours later, though this time for Sunday lunch on the terrace. There was no starter this time - it was straight to the main. I ordered the slow-roasted pork belly - yes, it did taste as good as it sounds, while my partner went for the roast sirloin of beef.

Take me back to Bainland!

So if you’re looking for a luxury staycation to rest and unwind, Bainland is the place for you. Everyone needs to escape the day-to-day world every once in a while and Bainland offers a true mental reset.

From its peaceful surroundings, its wide range of accommodation that caters for all, to the activities and top-class food and drink, I would come back in a heartbeat. And I don’t just say that lightly.

For bookings or more information on Bainland Lodge Retreats, visit click here.