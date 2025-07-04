Marston’s launches UK-wide celebration of Britpop, as locals definitely maybe served by Liam Gallagher ahead of the first Oasis gig

Marston's launches PubLife, a summer celebration

PubLife, a UK-wide summer celebration of the ‘90s will take place in over 500 pubs.

Marston’s is giving fans up and down the country the chance to throw it back to the ‘90s with PubLife, a summer celebration of all things ‘90s, taking place in over 500 pubs across the UK throughout July and August.

Hosting big weekends of activity, including everything from tribute bands and live music to Britpop bingo, music takeovers and ‘90s karaoke, giving those who missed out on Oasis tickets access to the next best thing. Each participating pub will have a list of events on their websites.

Yesterday, regulars at Marston’s pub The Crwys Hotel in Cardiff were surprised when Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher showed up for a pint ahead of the first show of the much talked-about reunion tour, which takes place in Cardiff tonight (Friday 4th July).

Liam Gallagher spotted at Marston’s pub The Crwys

The lookalike was organised by Marston’s to launch PubLife after 13 million fans were disappointed on 31st August 2024, when tickets to the hottest anticipated reunion tour, perhaps ever, went on sale, with only 1 in 10 people getting their hands on them.

Onlookers couldn’t believe their eyes when the Britpop legend walked into the pub and ordered a drink, even challenging locals to a game of darts, before jumping behind the bar himself to pour some pints.

A ‘90s night out wouldn’t be complete without some nostalgic drink serves, so Marston’s has also teamed up with Hooch, Pepsi, and Smirnoff to recreate ‘cocktails’ and iconic tipples from yesteryear.

Pubgoers will be able to sip classic mixed drinks such as Vodka and Pepsi, Malibu and Pepsi, Bacardi and Pepsi, Archer’s and Lemonade or three flavours of the original ‘90s icon Hooch, while enjoying the entertainment. To celebrate Hooch’s 30th birthday, new cocktails will also be available in pints, or pitchers to share.

John Green, Operations Director at Marston’s, said: “With the Oasis reunion tour kicking off tonight, the UK is really getting back into the nostalgic spirit. We loved surprising some of our loyal regulars at The Crwys this morning with a visit from Liam and are very much looking forward to keeping locals up and down the country entertained this summer with PubLife.

“Whether they bagged Oasis tickets or not, we want as many people as possible to dig out their ‘90s clobber and head down to their local for some amazing music, entertainment, and classic drinks!”

To find your nearest participating pub hosting a Pub Life weekend, visit: https://www.marstonspubs.co.uk/publife/