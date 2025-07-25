Towcester flat needing improvement sold at auction

SOLD: Flat 3 in Islington Court, Islington Road, Towcester

A one-bedroom flat needing improvement in Towcester went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Flat 3 in Islington Court, Islington Road, was among 170 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £95,000 after competitive bidding right up until the last minutes at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 24 July saw 20 bids received from three bidders.

Auction Appraiser Paul Wood said: “This one did very well, reaching £25,000 above the leasehold guide price, which resulted in an excellent deal for both vendor and purchaser, who has acquired an solid property.

“We considered that although now in need of improvement, this flat would make an excellent home for occupation or investment once works had been carried out – and our buyer agreed.

Islington Court is situated in the vibrant market town of Towcester, offering convenient access to local amenities and services.

A Waitrose supermarket is located approximately 0.6 miles away, and the town is home to numerous historic buildings, including Grade II listed structures dating back to Roman times, as well as the popular racecourse.

The city of Milton Keynes, about 16 miles away, offers a variety of cinemas, theatres, restaurants, and shopping options.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 16 September and concludes on Thursday 18 September. Closing date for entries is 26 August, with the catalogue available from 29 August.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.