New ‘gas free’ affordable homes set to replace outdated sheltered homes in Northamptonshire

A redundant and often only partially occupied sheltered housing building has been demolished to make way for 27 new energy efficient homes in a village in Northamptonshire.

Housing association Futures Housing Group is in partnership with GEDA Construction Company and Homes England to build a mixture of houses and apartments on Station Court, Woodford Halse. These low energy usage homes are for people on the housing register in West Northamptonshire and are expected to be ready from spring 2026.

James Dial, Head of Sustainability & Asset Maximisation at Futures said: “We know this is a big change for the community as the demolished building had been there since the 1980’s. However, it was made up of dated one-bedroom flats and studios that were hard to let and it’s clear the demand for bigger properties suitable for couples and families is much higher in this area.”

All homes will be built to the Government’s emerging Future Homes Standard which requires all new homes to be built with energy efficiency and decarbonisation at the forefront.

Site layout drawings for Station Court created by Urban Designs.

The properties will feature air source heat pumps, high-heat retention radiators and solar panels to help reduce energy bills and make them more comfortable and affordable to heat. All homes will also have access to an electric car charging point and off-street parking, and bat boxes and bee bricks will be dotted around the scheme to help support local nature recovery.

James added: “It’s exciting that we’re not only bringing much-needed family homes to Woodford Halse, but we’re bringing homes that are fit for the future. These well insulated properties make the most of energy efficient measures that can help lower energy bills and lower our carbon footprint. Futures is aiming for all of its homes to be net zero by 2050, so it’s great to be working with GEDA Construction Company to help us on our journey to achieve our goal.”

Colm McVeigh, Build GB Director at GEDA said: “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Futures on this project. These homes will be energy efficient, relieving the tenants of rising energy bills in today’s market.

“This investment in upgrading their housing stock, reinforces Futures’ commitment to provide energy efficient homes for their tenants and also matches our own sustainability strategy at GEDA. We are really looking forward to seeing the progression of this scheme and seeing the positive impact it will have on the local community.”