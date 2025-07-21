Morris Homes and Lloyds Living to deliver new homes for renters in Northampton

Independent property developer, Morris Homes, has teamed with Lloyds Living, part of Lloyds Banking Group, in a move to make quality new homes available for the people of Northampton, who are looking for rental accommodation.

The collaboration has seen Lloyds Living purchase 58 homes developed by Shelbourne Estates, which is part of the Morris Homes group, on its Hunsbury Grange site in Upton.

Lloyds Living offer modern high-quality rental homes in areas which need them the most. The collaboration has been welcomed by Mike Reader, MP for Northampton South, who visited Hunsbury Grange earlier this year as he took a tour of the development.

Upton, a popular location known for its excellent transport links and keen sense of community, is an ideal setting for the initiative.

As well as providing housing opportunities, the collaboration is also demonstrating a commitment to the wider community, with the development supporting a vibrant neighbourhood and providing the Northampton region with an economic boost.

Hunsbury Grange has a range of 2-bedroom apartments and 3, 4, and 5-bedroom homes, with each having its own unique character, surrounded by natural beauty with Upton Country Park and Sixfields Reservoir sitting on the doorstep.

The developments have already attracted a diverse community of residents, and with Duston a short stroll away, and Northampton town centre a 15-minute drive, residents have a host of amenities at their disposal, from pubs and eateries to an array of shopping and restaurants.

The developments are well connected, located just two miles away from the M1, and a short distance from Northampton train station, where both London and Birmingham are an hour train ride away.

Mike Reader, MP for Northampton South, who has pledged to break down the barriers to opportunity, stated: “This is a fantastic example of businesses working together to address the housing challenges faced by many.

“The certainty generated by Lloyds’ investment in the site is bringing forward houses faster and opening up new options for renters.”

Cindy Cade Managing Director, Morris Homes, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Lloyds Living on this exciting initiative, creating a thriving community for everyone who lives here.”

Matthew Burgess, Chief investment Officer, Lloyds Living, said: “We continue to focus on providing new homes in areas where they are needed the most. Building communities where people want to live is a key factor to investing in this development and we hope to make a meaningful impact for both new customers and the wider community.”