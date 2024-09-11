Leading homebuilder highlights part exchange at popular Northamptonshire development

Five star developer Barratt Homes is encouraging local property seekers looking to part exchange to consider its sought-after Bertone Gardens development in Barton Seagrave.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a range of three, four and five bedroom homes available, perfectly suited to a range of buyers including second steppers and growing families, Bertone Gardens is the ideal place to set down roots.

Those looking to make a move can take advantage of Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees the developer becoming a buyer for the homebuyer’s existing property, avoiding the hassle of being on a property chain and eliminating any estate agency fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading developer, we strive to provide the best possible customer service for buyers to ensure they get the most out of the moving process.

B&DWC - 001 - A typical street scene at Bertone Gardens

“Our Part Exchange scheme is the perfect helping hand for those with busy lifestyles, allowing buyers to stay in their existing property and move into their brand-new Barratt home as soon as it’s ready.

“With great amenities nearby and countryside views surrounding some properties, Barton Seagrave is the perfect place for growing families to settle down and discover their forever home.”

Bertone Gardens is part of the new community Hanwood Park, which will provide residents with over 280 acres of green open space, play areas, sports facilities, shops, and new schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development also has excellent commuter links with the A14 and A6 nearby, as well as Kettering train station, which is less than three miles away and connects to London St Pancras in under an hour.