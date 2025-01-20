Homes released to benefit families in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Growing families in Northamptonshire are being encouraged to take a look at David Wilson Homes’ new development in Towcester, The Watlings, where a range of four and five bedroom homes are now available to reserve.

One of the homes currently on offer include the Norton Georgian style, a large detached home designed with families in mind. The open-plan kitchen and dining area creates multi-functional living spaces perfect for family mealtimes. A separate study can also be found downstairs, ideal for working from home, as well as a separate lounge.

Upstairs this family home features a main bedroom with an en suite, three further double bedrooms, along with a large family bathroom.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Our four and five bedroom homes in a variety of styles at The Watlings are ideal for those looking to climb up the property ladder and finding their dream home.

DWSM - A typical living room inside a David Wilson property

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development with a number of homes already being sold, so recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

The Watlings is set on the outskirts of the vibrant market town of Towcester, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks all within walking distance.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links to Northampton and Milton Keynes.

In addition to this there are many schemes and incentives available for those looking to make a move, including the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution. With this scheme a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.