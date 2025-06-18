Home ready to move into at popular Northamptonshire community

Keen property seekers who want to move into their dream home need look no further than Barratt Homes’ Overstone Gate development.

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers, but only one that is ready to move into straight away.

The home available is the impressive Lamberton style property, which is a large five bedroom homes perfectly suited for many buyers including families searching for their forever home.

Designed with luxury in mind, the Lamberton benefits a separate lounge and study at the front of the property, and an expansive open-plan kitchen dining and family area at the rear, as well as a connecting utility room and cloak room.

DWSM - The Living Room inside a typical Barratt Homes property at Overstone Gate

Upstairs is a family bathroom, four large double bedrooms with the main bedroom also having access to its own en suite, and a fifth single bedroom that can be utilised in many ways.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt Homes South Midlands, said: “We understand many people envision themselves enjoying the summer sun in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“With just one home available to move into right away I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay, so they can start planning that big summer barbeque in their brand-new Barratt home.”

DWSM - 24 - The Barratt Homes show homes at Overstone Gate

Located close to the village of Overstone, Overstone Gate is only a short drive away from a range of amenities including a supermarket, a post office, five pubs, and a fish and chip shop.

Commuters will be well-catered for with the nearby Northampton Station allowing easy access to London Euston Station throughout the day. As well as this, Northampton, Kettering and Wellingborough are located within 10 miles of the development.

For those with young families, there is a range of well-respected schooling options in proximity including Overstone Primary School, Moulton Primary School, Moulton School and Science Academy, and the newly-opened Northampton School, all less than two miles away.