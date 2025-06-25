Couple use Key Worker scheme to join the property ladder in Corby

A couple have recently secured a deposit contribution worth £15,500 to purchase their first home at Barratt Homes’ Priors Hall Park development in Corby.

Rachel Lamb (27), who works in Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services for the NHS, and Corey Kiffin (26), a Plant and Mechanical Engineer, have now settled into the development with their four-year-old dog, Pedro.

The couple were previously living with Rachel’s mother in Wellingborough whilst they were saving for a deposit, but have now benefitted from Barratt Homes’ Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme, in which the developer contributes £1,000 towards the deposit for every £20,000 spent on the new home.

Rachel said: “We were initially attracted to Barratt Homes as it has a great reputation and offers great incentives. The Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme was a huge help for us, as Barratt Homes contributed half of our total deposit!

“The sales team were unbelievably helpful and friendly on our first visit which helped us feel really comfortable that they would be supporting us through the initial stages of choosing a home.”

The couple decided on the four bedroom Kingsville style home as they plan for the future.

Rachel continued: “We picked the Kingsville for its ample space, and it means we will not have to upsize when starting a family. We liked the idea that we have enough room to have children and grow our family here.

“We also liked the layout of the house, having a separate living room on the first floor is lovely and is now our cosy space where we retreat to after dinner. It also suits me as I have a study room downstairs, which is all set up for when I work from home to do admin parts of my job.”

Rachel and Corey have now settled into the growing Priors Hall Park community. The development is set amongst extensive woodland and parklands, and provides easy and sustainable access to the nearby market town of Corby through its many cycle paths and walking routes.

Rachel added: “We were initially attracted to the area as it is a nice middle point between both of our mums’ homes, as well as being close to where we both work. We have some friends who also live on the development who recommended it to us.

“It is a lovely area, and everybody is really friendly. The development is well-maintained and looked after.

“There are some nice coffee shops, a Sainsbury’s, beauty salons, and much more. The walks are also lovely around the development, perfect for taking the dog out. Corby town centre is a 10-minute drive away, which has a variety of shops, restaurants, a swimming pool and a cinema.”

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Rachel, Corey and Pedro to our growing Priors Hall Park development. It fills us with immense pride to see the community that is forming here.

“We are pleased our Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme helped the couple make their first step on to the property ladder, and it’s great to hear they had an excellent moving experience!”

There is currently a range of three and four bedroom homes available at Priors Hall Park, meaning first time buyers, young professionals and growing families are all catered for.