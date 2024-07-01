Avant Homes releases new family homes for sale at Desborough development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new range of family homes have been released for same by housebuilder Avant Homes East Midlands at its Viridian Meadows development in Desborough.

Located just off Buxton Drive and Eyam Close, the development comprises a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom family homes and features 16 of Avant Homes’ house types.

The new family homes released for sale include the three-bedroom semi-detached Oakwood house type, the four-bedroom detached Netherton and Horbury, and the five-bedroom detached Appleton.

All the homes include integrated appliances, modern kitchen designs and stylish bathrooms.

Brand new - New family homes are now available in Desborough (CGI of the Appleton shown)

The new homes all benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives. These include £10,000 deposit paid and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

The Appleton house type is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible living spaces.

On the ground floor, the Appleton features a large living room, a flexible snug which is ideal to use as a study or playroom, a WC and a large storage cupboard.

At the back of the property, there is a large open-plan kitchen dining space with modern integrated appliances. The downstairs also features an open-plan living area with two sets of French doors leading to the rear garden and a utility room with an additional outside door.

On the first floor, two large double bedrooms come with ensuite shower rooms and contemporary full height tiling. A modern family bathroom serves the three sizeable single bedrooms and there is further storage space on the landing.

Avant Homes East Midlands sales and marketing director, Nova Eames, said: “Viridian Meadows has proved to be extremely popular with families from the outset, so we are very pleased to be able to release these latest homes for sale.

“All the homes have been designed for modern family living, with outstanding flexible living and entertaining spaces, along with being energy efficient to reduce energy bills.

“We anticipate these homes won’t be around for long, so we encourage any interested customers to contact our sales team to discuss how we can make their next ideal move a reality.”

Nottingham-based Avant Homes East Midlands currently has seven live developments. These range from Cotchett Village in Mickleover to Barton Point in Kettering.

The company is part of the Avant Homes Group, which operates across the Midlands, north of England and Scotland from eight regional operating businesses.

At present, Avant Homes Group employs more than 600 people. The housebuilder’s ambition is to develop its multi-tenure business further across its existing regions and beyond, creating communities as well as providing employment opportunities.