Avant Homes opens new three-bedroom showhome at £35m Desborough development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Housebuilder Avant Homes East Midlands has opened a new three-bedroom semi-detached showhome at its £35m, 135-home Viridian Meadows development in Desborough.

Located one mile from the town centre off Eyam close, the development comprises a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.

Viridian Meadows features 16 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types and of the 135 homes, 30 per cent are affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prices range from £235,000 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Berrycliffe house type to £410,000 for a four-bedroom detached Swanwood.

Now open - Avant Homes has launched its Impwell showhome (pictured) at Viridian Meadows

Interested buyers can now visit the Impwell house type showhome to experience one of Avant Homes’ new homes at first hand.

On the Impwell’s ground floor, the entrance hallway leads to a modern kitchen with integrated appliances and an open plan dining area.

Beyond the kitchen is a separate living space extending through French doors into the rear garden. Downstairs is completed by a large WC and an under-stairs cupboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the first floor there is a spacious main bedroom with an ensuite shower room. Two further bedrooms, one single and one double; a family bathroom; and an upstairs storage cupboard complete upstairs.

Selected plots are also available with incentives including a £99 reservation fee, £5,000 deposit paid, five per cent deposit contribution, £5,000 of extras or a £1,000 John Lewis voucher.

Avant Homes East Midlands sales and marketing director, Nova Eames, said: “Our Impwell showhome gives prospective buyers the opportunity to come and see for themselves just what we have on offer at Viridian Meadows.

“As a housebuilder, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone and helping people make their ideal next move a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a wide range of practically designed, energy efficient homes available at Viridian Meadows that also benefit from a variety of incentives to help people buy a new home.

“We therefore encourage anyone interested in purchasing at our development to visit our showhome, speak to our sales team and find out how we can tailor a bespoke new home offer for them.”