Wharf Distillery new sponsor of ‘Artisan Drink’ category in the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards

Wharf Distillery, an independent grain-to-glass distillery based in Towcester, is proud to be the new sponsor of the ‘Artisan Drink’ category in the prestigious Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards. Now in its 17th year, the awards celebrate the very best of the county’s food and drink scene, showcasing the passion, quality, and innovation of local producers.

Wharf are one of England’s smallest whisky distilleries and distil Apple Brandy from locally sourced apples. They also have a range of Single Malts, Gin, Vodka, Rum and Liqueurs, all crafted by hand to create the highest quality spirits. Wharf are also a contract distiller and produce bespoke own label spirits for UK and companies from around the world.

Laurence Conisbee, founder and master distiller at Wharf Distillery, shared his thoughts:

“We’re thrilled to be the new sponsor of the ‘Artisan Drink’ category at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards. Having competed ourselves, we know the incredible value these awards bring to producers and winners. It’s an honour to support and celebrate the county’s finest artisan drinks!”

The Wharf Distillery in Towcester, independent craft distillery producing a range of premium spirits and liqueurs.

With a deep commitment to craftsmanship and independent production, Wharf Distillery understands the dedication and skill required to create outstanding artisan drinks. This sponsorship underlines their passion for supporting fellow producers and raising awareness of Northamptonshire’s thriving food and drink community.

The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards continue to provide a platform for producers to gain recognition, grow their businesses, and showcase the excellence of the county’s food and drink sector.

Awards Director Rachel Mallows MBE DL shared:

“These awards are more than just recognition. They help build reputations, attract customers, and support long-term growth. We want to see entries from every corner of the county - this is your chance to shine.”

Rachel Mallows and Laurence Conisbee at the launch of the 2025/26 Weetabix Northants Food & Drink Awards

If you are an independent Northamptonshire based drink producer to enter the awards just go to www.northamptonshirefoodanddrink.co.uk

The deadline for entering the Artisan Drink category is Friday 9th May.