Long-standing and family-run Northants business sees another year of Weetabix Food & Drink Awards success

A long-standing and family-run business has seen another year of success at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards.

Jeyes of Earls Barton, located at the heart of the village in the shadow of one of England’s finest Anglo-Saxon towers, blends hospitality, retail and history.

The family are passionate about creating an unforgettable experience and making a lasting impression on regular guests, new customers and visiting tourists alike. This also includes championing local collaborations, produce and community.

Together, they have maintained the family ethos while introducing new and exciting brands, products and experiences to loyal visitors.

2024 was a landmark year for the family after being awarded ‘outstanding contribution to the food and drink sector’ at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

2024 was a landmark year for the family after being awarded ‘outstanding contribution to the food and drink sector’ at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards – as well as being named ‘best non-specialist retailer of gifts’ at the renowned Gift Awards.

To their surprise, the Jeyes family once again saw success at last week’s Food & Drink Awards as their Jeyes Northamptonshire Mustard was named ‘artisan local product of the year’.

The product was created to mark the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton and is described as a fiery tribute to resilience and flavour.

Handcrafted by Friars Farm, the mustard packs a punch with its bold texture and distinctive kick – and it is already a staple across local menus.

Georgina, Pip, Anna and their popular attraction are testament to family heritage, entrepreneurial spirit and a deep-rooted love for food, drink and retail.

Jeyes of Earls Barton offers a place to shop, have lunch or afternoon tea at The Apothocoffee Shop, and visitors can immerse themselves in local heritage and culture.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo following the business’ latest award win, Pip said: “It’s just incredible, the competition was so strong. I was here to have a good evening and was not expecting to win. We’re over the moon.”

Pip admitted that of all their products, the Jeyes Northamptonshire Mustard is her favourite and the family are pleased to have created something to commemorate the Great Fire anniversary.

Having seen continued success at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards over the years, Pip said: “It’s incredible, it’s crazy. I don’t know what we’re going to do next year. It’s a privilege to be here.”

Pip believes it is the “family touch” that visitors like most about the experience created at Jeyes of Earls Barton. “These days, if people are going to part with their money it’s got to be for a good experience,” she said.

Reflecting on 2025 as a whole for the business, Pip continued: “It’s been tough, but it’s been tough for everyone. You have to make changes as a result of what’s thrown at you.

“That’s what we’ve done. We keep ploughing on, try to get people through the door and make sure they have a nice time. We love what we do and don’t want to stop.”

Although Pip says running a business is hard work and comes with moments of stress, the Jeyes family have a laugh and truly love being part of what they have created.

For more information on Jeyes of Earls Barton, visit the award-winning business’ website here.