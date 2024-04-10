Competition launched to win a year's supply of Krispy Kreme doughnuts and cut the ribbon at opening of new Rushden Lakes store
and live on Freeview channel 276
As Krispy Kreme is set to to open its shiny Rushden Lakes branch, a competition has been launched for one lucky winner to cut the ribbon and receive a year’s supply of the sweet treat.
The prize consists of Krispy Kreme doughnuts worth £251.40, which is equivalent to one box of assorted dozens per month, and will be fulfilled with a gift card to be redeemed at Krispy Kreme retail shops or on the website for 12 months from card activation.
To enter, people should visit the Rushden Lakes Facebook page and leave a comment on the competition post. The winner will then chosen randomly by 8pm on Friday, April 12, at the latest and contacted via the Rushden Lakes Facebook or Instagram account.
To enter, participants must be aged 18+ and must be a resident of the United Kingdom.
The store had been due to welcome its first customers on April 12, but the opening date has now changed to April 15.
Terms and conditions can be found here.