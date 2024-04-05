Krispy Kreme opening date confirmed for Rushden Lakes store - and it's very soon
A popular doughnut firm is opening a shop at Rushden Lakes next week.
Krispy Kreme has confirmed its store at the retail park’s food court will open on Friday, April 12.
The American firm, which launched in the UK in 2003, now has more than 100 stores in Britain as well as hundreds of cabinets in supermarkets selling glazed doughnuts and a variety of filled and topped sweet treats.
The number of jobs the new Rushden Lakes store has created has not been confirmed.
A Krispy Kreme spokesman said: “We can now confirm the shop will be opening on Friday, April 12.
"Krispy Kreme is very excited to bring the iconic original glazed doughnut to the area and to feature alongside some other great brands at the already popular retail park.”
The firm is the latest to open at Rushden Lakes after Yo! Sushi welcomed its first customers on March 29.