Christmas shopping at Bicester followed by relaxation at Fawsley Hall Hotel

Something new and Chrismassy from Hand Picked Hotels, a group of 21 country homes and coastal retreats in the UK.

Ever thought of trying to make Christmas shopping less frantic and stressful? For those getting their shopping done at Bicester Village this year, then why not make a trip out of it and stay at Hand Picked Hotels’ Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa.

Fawsley Hall is just a 40 minute drive from Bicester Village where customers can get all the best deals ahead of Christmas. After the shopping let the festivities really kick in with a relaxing escape, and let us handle every detail of your seasonal visit.

We've created the perfect setting for a memorable, relaxing and truly merry stay, whether you are joining us for a celebratory meal or a relaxing break. Enjoy crisp countryside walks, unwind by roaring fires, and indulge in exceptional seasonal dining.

Christmas at Fawsley Hall

If you're looking to stay with us during any point over the festive period, our attentive team will ensure your Christmas is filled with warmth, relaxation, and new traditions. From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, Fawsley offers a range of experiences.

Festive Dining:

Our tempting seasonal menu is served throughout December:

Three course festive lunch from £45 per adult

Three course festive dinner from £55 per adult

Afternoon Tea Delight in delicate finger sandwiches and sweet treats, all with a festive twist!

Please enquire about a whole host of other Christmas excitement going on at Fawsley and across the other Hand Picked Hotels.