Brackley's Paisley Pear leads the way as pubs group Marston’s boasts biggest rapid charging network in UK hospitality

Marston's Charging Hub at The Paisley Pear

Electric car drivers visiting Marston’s pubs have charged enough power to keep their vehicles on the road for more than 100 million miles, according to new figures from the UK’s leading local pub operator.

Since introducing the company’s first EV charger in December 2018 at The Bakehouse in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, Marston’s has installed 459 rapid and ultra-fast chargers across 193 sites with partner, Osprey Charging Network.

Marston’s, which has a community-based estate of more than 1,300 pubs across the UK, now boasts more rapid and ultra-fast EV chargers than any other hospitality company in the UK – allowing pub guests to charge while they eat and drink.

Since the installation of the super-fast EV charging hub at the Paisley Pear in 2022 – the most popular charging site in Marston’s estate – the pub’s customers have charged their vehicles with almost a million kWh of electricity across tens of thousands of charging sessions at this site alone; enough to power the average UK home for approximately 85 years.

Marston's guest charging at The Paisley Pear

Steve Hancock, General Manager of the Paisley Pear pub, said: “Our chargers are full most of the time. It’s good for the environment and good for business.”

In another milestone, Marston’s will shortly unveil its largest charging hub to date, with 16 chargers at the Manor Farm, Rainhill. The pub company has ambitious plans to grow its network still further in the years to come, with an additional 63 chargepoints over 11 sites currently under construction or in development.

Marston’s’ industry leadership in this area has been made possible by a strategic partnership with Osprey Charging Network, one of the largest and fastest-growing rapid electric vehicle charging networks in the UK.

All of the electricity used to power the EV chargers at Marston’s pubs is wholly sourced from renewable energy and, since 2018, the Marston’s EV charging estate has saved over 18,700 tonnes of CO2.

This sustainable initiative is part of Marston’s wider commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting a greener future via its ‘4P’s’ sustainability strategy, focused on Planet, People, Product and Policy. This includes an ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2040, with a recycling rate of 75% across the business.

Chris White, Energy Manager at Marston’s PLC, said:

“Companies like ours, which operate at the heart of communities across all parts of the UK, are playing a major role in providing the infrastructure needed to support both the mainstream uptake of electric vehicles and the UK’s transition to Net Zero.

At Marston’s, we pride ourselves on the positive impact we have on the local communities we serve, with our ambitious commitment to EV charging allowing our pubs to make a real difference. From Cornwall to Inverness, environmentally-conscious guests can enjoy their time at our EV-enabled venues while doing their bit for a greener future.

Our partnership with Osprey has been instrumental in this success, but we’re not resting on our laurels and are committed to expanding our industry leading EV charging network even further in the years to come.”

Lewis Gardiner, Operations Director at Osprey Charging Network, said:

“Osprey are proud to provide reliable rapid charging for Marston’s guests, matching the warm and welcoming environment of the pubs with trusted, easy-to-use charging for all drivers. The longevity of the ongoing partnership and the significant environmental impact it has had are testament to its success. Marston’s and Osprey’s partnership is a blueprint for delivering the EV charging ecosystem that is essential to decarbonising UK road transport.”