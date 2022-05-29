Beacon lighting, a decorated bike contest and the Platinum Cup cricket match part of a packed jubilee programme in Weldon

Weldon will hold a range of events for the Queen's jubilee

A fun calendar of community events is set to take place in Weldon next weekend to celebrate the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Weldon Parish Council has announced plans to light a beacon for on the evening of Thursday (June 2) following a packed day in the village.

The beacon is one of thousands being lit in the UK and the Commonwealth, and forms part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

It will be lit at the Village Green, Stamford Road – one of more 2,022 lit by charities, communities, and faith groups all over the UK.

In addition, beacons will be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals and the principal beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening. This will take the form of a lighting installation with The Queen’s Green Canopy ’Tree of Trees’ sculpture and projections onto the front of Buckingham Palace.

Weldon Parish Council said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration. It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

"We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her platinum jubilee. A wonderful opportunity for this community to join together in the preparations and celebration’’

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee beacons and associated activities have been conceived and organised by Pageant Master Bruno Peek and his dedicated team.

Stamford Road will be closed to traffic from 8am to 10pm.

Ahead of the lighting, a bugler will announce the start of the celebrations at 2pm and a town crier will read the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee proclamation.

During Thursday afternoon there will be a picnic on the green with catering stalls including Tuckers, The Village Kitchen and an ice cream van.

Further events on Thursday include:

2pm – Drawing competition

2:30pm - Fancy dress competition featuring recyclable materials.

3:30pm – Queen’s Green Canopy. Planting a silver birch donated by Berry Garden Services with a fly-past

3:45pm - Decorated bicycle competition.

4:45pm – CIC traditional costume and dance display.

5:45pm – Cricket match at the cricket club.

9:00pm – Deep Roots Tall Trees Choir and piper performs.

9:45pm – Lighting of the beacon by Mandy Young MBE and founder of Adrenaline alley.

Then on Saturday (June 4) there will be a big community lunch at Weldon Cricket Club.

A display of the Queen’s Coronation will be running on Saturday and Sunday (June 5) at St Mary’s Church.

Then on Sunday (June 5) there will be a parish cake competition at the cricket club followed by The Platinum Cup cricket match.

Across the weekend there will be yarn bombing and houses around the village decorated.