Physiotherapist gets new ROSE Award for her kindness to a worried Kettering General Hospital patient

KGH held its first ever ROSE Awards on March 21 recognising six staff who have been nominated by patients, families or colleagues for their outstanding kindness and support.

An additional winner, Radhika Fernandes, could not attend the surprise event so the hospital had a special surprise presentation for her on April 2.

Radhika is a physiotherapist on Barnwell Ward and was nominated by Karen Judge, a staff nurse at Nene Park Outpatients, for the way she supported a patient while assessing her ability to walk.

Physiotherapist Radhika Fernandes was presented with a ROSE Award for her outstanding care.

The nomination read: “The patient was scared of falling and in pain but was encouraged and motivated by Radhika to stand, transfer, and walk using safe techniques.

“Radhika explained everything in ways that the patient could understand and was able to allay the fears of the patient and relatives.

“She displayed exemplary care. She took the time to ensure that all questions were answered and understood. She went out of her way to obtain written information and compression socks for the patient.”

ROSE stands for Recognising Our Staff Excellence (ROSE) and celebrates care delivered by staff where they show empathy, compassion, and dedication that goes beyond the normal call of duty.

Staff who can be nominated include clinical healthcare support workers, allied health professions (AHPs), such as therapists, operating department practitioners, and radiographers. The awards also include pharmacists, scientists, and other non-nursing or non-medical clinical registrants.

KGH Chief Executive Deborah Needham said: “Patients are often anxious and concerned about their care both while in hospital and when they are about to go home.

“Radhika clearly went the extra mile to support her patient and make sure they, and their relatives, were able to understand what was happening and feel more confident.

“Attention to detail, compassion, empathy, and a caring attitude are what we celebrate with our ROSE Awards and that is exactly what Radhika has demonstrated.”

Anyone can nominate KGH staff members for an award – which are in addition to our existing DAISY Awards which recognise nurses and midwives.

To make a nomination go to: https://www.kgh.nhs.uk/the-rose-award/.

All nominations will be reviewed by the ROSE judging panel on a quarterly basis, and we will look at awarding those who:

Model empathy and demonstrate a caring attitude in all situations

Demonstrate extraordinary clinical skills in the delivery of compassionate patient care

Have a positive attitude and demonstrates professionalism in the work environment

Exemplifies the mission, vision, and values of KGH

Establish a special connection with the patients and families.