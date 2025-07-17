Looking for volunteers at KGH and NGH Hospitals

By Mihaela Salcuceanu
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2025, 09:17 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 09:56 BST
UHN copywriteplaceholder image
UHN copywrite
Are you nearing retirement and looking for a meaningful way to stay connected and make a difference? Or do you know someone who would love to support patients and staff at our hospital?

We’re looking for compassionate, friendly individuals to join us in a variety of roles that will have a positive impact on our patients’ lives.

Whether you want to lend a helping hand or provide a friendly face, your time and efforts can make a world of difference. If you or someone you know is interested, please help us spread the word!

How to Get Involved:

Call our office Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm

Email: [email protected]

Be part of something truly special at our hospitals!

Related topics:KGHEmail
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice