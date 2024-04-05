Local carer celebrates 10 years of service with Elm Bank Care Home

A carer at Elm Bank in Kettering, has received a prestigious Long Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years.
By Tina ProshoContributor
Published 5th Apr 2024, 15:16 BST
Daniel Johnston, started at Barchester on the 14th March 2014 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Daniel Johnston has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager of Elm Bank care home said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Daniel Johnston. Daniel has demonstrated his dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Elm Bankwhen I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Daniel!”

10 Year Service Celebration10 Year Service Celebration
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

