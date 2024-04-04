Kettering woman diagnosed with breast cancer at 31 takes on the iconic MoonWalk night-time marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of women and men wearing decorated bras and brightly coloured bra t-shirts will gather in London this May to walk a Half Moon (15.1 miles) or Full Moon (26.2 miles) to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. Among them will be Natasha Litchfield from Kettering.

Tash (32) says: “I was getting dressed one day last summer, when I noticed a lump on my right breast. As I was young, I’d never been very good at checking my breasts regularly, just occasionally in the shower.

I made an appointment with my GP straightaway. Although I was referred on the two-week pathway, it was actually four weeks before I had a full range of tests. On 10th July 2023, I was diagnosed with grade 2 invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer at the age of just 31.

Tash (front left) with family - Mum Frances, dad John, husband Jet, and sister Alex.

I had a CT scan to check if the cancer had spread, After the worst week of my life, it was confirmed it hadn’t and I’ve never been so relieved! However, it made me realise that if I’d not acted quickly getting myself checked out, it could have been a completely different story.

Before I started treatment for my breast cancer, I went through fertility treatment. My husband Jet and I had been trying for a baby and I’d already had three miscarriages. Suddenly, my priorities totally changed. Instead of hoping I might be about to carry a child, my main goal was to get fit and healthy again.

I had a mastectomy of my right breast (with immediate reconstruction), plus lymph node clearance. Cancerous cells were discovered in four of the eighteen lymph nodes. The results after my surgery were very good, but given my age, the cancer size and that I was generally very fit, my doctors decided to throw the book at me to prevent the cancer coming back. I had six sessions of chemo, followed by fifteen rounds of radiotherapy, which have just finished.

Unfortunately, my mum Frances has also recently been diagnosed with breast cancer, having first had it thirteen years ago. It has returned as a new primary cancer in the other breast and she’s just had a second mastectomy. We cannot believe the ‘bad luck’ we have had as a family lately, but for now my focus is on supporting and being there for Mum, as she has done for me. Throughout everything, signing up for the 26.2 miles Full Moon at The MoonWalk London in May has given me a great goal to work towards. I can’t wait! I play a lot of netball and have signed up with some of the girls from my team.

Tash preparing for The MoonWalk London

My cancer journey has without a doubt been the most difficult time of my life. However, it’s also taught me a lot - that I’m stronger than whatever life throws at me, and to never take anything, or anyone for granted.

My message to everyone is that it’s so important to check your breasts regularly, even if you’re very young. Set yourself a regular time each month and you’ll get to know what your breasts feel like normally, making it easier to spot when something isn’t right. It could save your life”.