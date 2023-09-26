Kettering General Hospital won't treat the most premature babies as 'precautionary step'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The most premature babies will no longer be treated at Kettering General Hospital as a ‘precautionary step’.

The Rothwell Road hospital – which had its children’s services rated as ‘inadequate’ in April – had until now provided care for babies born at over 27 weeks as a local neonatal unit.

But after an assessment, safety reviews and staff feedback health bosses have changed its designation to a special baby unit, which cares for babies who are born at 32 weeks and over and need specialist care.

Kettering General Hospital

KGH say the decision has not been taken lightly and that it means some newborns may be transferred elsewhere.

Jayne Skippen, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, said: “We want to assure all families whose babies may require neonatal care in the immediate future that they will still receive the specialist care they need.

"Families should still attend the hospital and we will make sure mothers and babies receive the right care and support in the right setting, which could involve being directed or transferred to another hospital, if their baby is born under 32 weeks and needs specialist neonatal care.”

KGH was given a warning notice after a shocking inspection of its children’s services, including the neonatal unit and the Skylark ward, found a series of concerns including over staffing levels and training. The hospital apologised to families who felt they had been ‘let down’. A further inspection later found their services had improved.

Health bosses say the change to the designation will give KGH, which delivers more than 3,000 babies a year, time to address ‘recruitment and training challenges’.

They say all other core maternity services are unaffected, that parents-to-be should continue to attend KGH so they can identify the best and most appropriate care for them and that the change will only impact a small number of babies.