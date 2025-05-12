Join KGH for their Dementia Awareness Day
The Dementia Awareness Open Day is being held at Kettering’s Corn Market Hall between 10am to 3pm on Tuesday, 20 May 2025.
Selected departments from KGH will be on hand to talk about their services and answer any questions. These will include:
- Safeguarding
- Patient Experience
- Spiritual and Pastoral Care Service
- Palliative Care Team
- Mental Capacity Act Information
- KGH Library
Nadia Tobierre is the Dementia Nurse at KGH and has organised the event.
“This day is about raising awareness about dementia and letting people know about the services offered both at the hospital and locally.
“We know having a diagnosis of dementia can be overwhelming. We want to help those impacted by this condition to understand what support we offer as a hospital and what’s on offer in our community.”
Those organisations and community groups that will also attend include:
- Age UK Northamptonshire
- Alzheimer’s Society
- Barchester Health
- Dementia and Delirium Service
- Dementia UK
- Dementia Sings Out
- Home Instead
- Memory Assessment Service (NHFT)
- Northamptonshire Carers
- St Andrews Healthcare
- Northamptonshire Police and Fire service
- North Northamptonshire Dementia Friendly Community
- Specsavers
- Support Northamptonshire
- Tollers Solicitors
“We wanted to invite a large range of local organisations and community groups to this event.” Said Nadia.
“There are lots of ways people need support when they have a diagnosis of dementia. The agencies invited will help to signpost people to the right place at the right time.”
We look forward to welcoming people from across the county to this information event later this month.