Join KGH for their Dementia Awareness Day

Kettering General Hospital (KGH) has arranged for local charities and support organisation to join them in raising awareness of local dementia support. The aim of the day is to show local people, those living with dementia and their families the support available at our hospital and how to access support from a range of local organisations.

The Dementia Awareness Open Day is being held at Kettering’s Corn Market Hall between 10am to 3pm on Tuesday, 20 May 2025.

Selected departments from KGH will be on hand to talk about their services and answer any questions. These will include:

Safeguarding

Patient Experience

Spiritual and Pastoral Care Service

Palliative Care Team

Mental Capacity Act Information

KGH Library

Nadia Tobierre, Dementia Nurse at KGH has organised this event.

“This day is about raising awareness about dementia and letting people know about the services offered both at the hospital and locally.

“We know having a diagnosis of dementia can be overwhelming. We want to help those impacted by this condition to understand what support we offer as a hospital and what’s on offer in our community.”

Those organisations and community groups that will also attend include:

Age UK Northamptonshire

Alzheimer’s Society

Barchester Health

Dementia and Delirium Service

Dementia UK

Dementia Sings Out

Home Instead

Memory Assessment Service (NHFT)

Northamptonshire Carers

St Andrews Healthcare

Northamptonshire Police and Fire service

North Northamptonshire Dementia Friendly Community

Specsavers

Support Northamptonshire

Tollers Solicitors

“We wanted to invite a large range of local organisations and community groups to this event.” Said Nadia.

“There are lots of ways people need support when they have a diagnosis of dementia. The agencies invited will help to signpost people to the right place at the right time.”

We look forward to welcoming people from across the county to this information event later this month.