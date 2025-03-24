Intensive care unit at KGH receives DAISY team award following heart-warming nomination

Director of Nursing Robin Binks hold up his mobile phone which Kirstie used to view the award presentation.

Kirstie says thank you to team who looked after her for a week

The Intensive Care Unit at Kettering General Hospital has received an internationally recognised award following a nomination from a grateful patient with autism.

It has won a DAISY Team award for the way the ICU team – including nurses, doctors, healthcare assistants, administrative and cleaning staff – all worked together to make the patient’s stay less frightening.

Kirstie Pope, 31, from Wellingborough, wrote the DAISY Team nomination after spending a week in the hospital’s ICU from August 15-21 last year.

Part of her nomination reads:

“I am normally very scared of hospitals and will do anything I can to avoid going to one - but this was probably the best experience I have ever had at any hospital.

“I don't remember going to ICU. The first thing I remember is waking up there on Friday. When I woke up, someone had already put my ear defenders on me and my cuddly guinea pig was by my side. That's amazing. It helped a lot, because I was so scared, confused, and overwhelmed when I woke up.

“I also found that someone had put my hair in a plait at some point to stop it getting matted or in the way. That was kind of them. A lot of the staff had clearly read my Autism Hospital Passport as well. Everyone seemed to go above and beyond their job role.

“One of the worst things about being in a general hospital is usually the ward round. I am normally quite scared of the doctors. I often find that I can't understand what they are telling me or feel like they're not listening to me.

“However, all of the doctors in ICU were fantastic. The junior doctors were lovely as well. Everyone treated me with so much care and compassion.

Kirstie named 12 individual members of staff who helped with her hospital experience and explained how their acts of kindness made her feel safe, reassured, and helped her understanding what was being done for her. This included staff bringing in and showing her pictures of their own pets which she enjoyed.

Practical things which also helped Kirstie including a digital clock over her bed and signs which meant she always knew what time and day it was, who was looking after her, and what was due to happen that day.

Kettering General Hospital’s Director of Nursing, Robin Binks, said: “When we made the team presentation to ICU Kirstie was present via her mobile phone so she could see and hear what was going on.

“Her nomination was extensive and well written and really highlighted just how much care and attention is given to every individual patient in ICU by all the different members of the team from all occupations.

“I want to congratulate them all on achieving this internationally recognised award for their fantastic patient-centred teamwork.”

ICU Matron Jo Snow said: “It was incredible for our team to receive this award and for Kirstie to be present for it through her phone.

“We were all very touched by her nomination and the way she didn’t forget anyone who had helped her and recognised all of the efforts that had been made to support her.

“Thank you Kirstie for bringing so much happiness and recognition for the team that looked after you.”

KGH has been involved in the DAISY Award scheme (see editor’s notes) since 2020 and has awarded 50 individual awards but this was the first ever team award.

DAISY Awards were first launched in America in 1999 following the death of a patient Patrick J Barnes who had received outstanding care for a Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem, (DAISY).

They are now operated in hospitals across the UK as an internationally recognised achievement.

Anyone who has received outstanding care can nominate a member of KGH staff for a DAISY award by going to: www.kgh.nhs.uk/the-daisy-award/