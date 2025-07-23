Highlight your local NHS hero at the 2025 Excellence Awards event

Say thank you by nominating them for a hospital award.

Shine a light on your local health hero by nominating them for the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire (UHN) annual staff excellence awards.

The awards – to honour individuals, teams, volunteers and fundraisers at Kettering and Northampton general hospitals - are now open.

Members of the local community are being asked to nominate health heroes who have gone the extra mile and made a real difference to them or a loved one.

The Awards are on November 26.

If you received high-quality care, if someone made you feel listened to, and who showed kindness and respect, we want to hear from you.

Nominations for the nine award categories will close on Sunday 17 August 2025. The categories provide opportunities to recognise and say thank you to those people who have made a big difference.

Those who are shortlisted will be celebrated at the annual UHN Excellence Awards on Wednesday 26 November, which is supported again this year by the Northamptonshire Health Charity. Winners will be announced on the night.

UHN Chief Executive, Laura Churchward, said: "We are delighted to be opening the nominations for this year’s annual excellence awards. This is one of the most important dates in our calendar and a chance for us to celebrate the achievements of our colleagues, volunteers and fundraisers across both of our hospitals.

Hasan Alsararatee is an Advanced Clinical Practitioner (ACP) based at Northampton General Hospital, and a senior ACP lecturer, who won the UHN Research, Innovation, and Improvement Award category in 2024

“With over 12,000 staff members caring for nearly one million residents across Northamptonshire, recognising their efforts is an important way for us to say thank you to those who care for our community.

“We would be delighted to see as many colleagues celebrated as possible and if a colleague or team has provided exceptional care to you or a loved one, then please consider nominating them for one of our awards.”

Three of last year’s winners have shared what it meant for them to be recognised for their outstanding work.

Hasan Alsararatee is an Advanced Clinical Practitioner (ACP) based at Northampton General Hospital, and a senior ACP lecturer, who won the UHN Research, Innovation, and Improvement Award category in 2024, said: “Being nominated, shortlisted, and then named the winner of the UHN Research, Innovation and Improvement Award was both a privilege and an honour.

“It is difficult to put into words how I felt when I was named the winner, it was a truly memorable and inspirational moment. It provided a rare and valued opportunity to reflect on the significance of research and innovation in enhancing patient care and advancing clinical practice.

“In the months since receiving the award, I have felt an increased sense of responsibility to contribute further to evidence-based improvements not only through active engagement in research but also by pursuing a part-time role in education.

“This recognition has been both motivating and encouraging, reinforcing my belief in the value of curiosity, critical thinking, and collaborative working across UHN. I will continue to inspire others and actively engage in research and innovation, not only across UHN but also within the wider NHS community”.

Louise Harris, End of Life Discharge Nurse, Talbot Butler Oncology, based at Northampton General Hospital won in the UHN Patient Experience Award sponsored by Trustmarque award in 2024.

She said: “I was really surprised to have won the award. It was very humbling and rewarding. I love my job and looking after patients, and it meant so much that the nomination came from a patient.”

Preshma Percy, Tissue Viability Lead Nurse, Harm Free Care Team based at Kettering General Hospital won in the UHN Leader of the Year Award category in 2024

“I am incredibly honoured to have been nominated for, and ultimately awarded, this award. When I first learned about my nomination for the Leader of the Year, the news felt surreal.

“Being shortlisted amplified everything: nerves, excitement, and sudden realisation why I lead in the first place. When my name was revealed as the winner, time seemed to stretch out into one heartbeat.

“I felt a flood of appreciation, relief, and pride, not just for myself, but for the individuals who had been with me every step of the way. Since I won the trophy, the glow has turned into a consistent, inspiring warmth that reminds me every day to live up to the title, mentor more consciously, and support the big ideas that help our team and me grow.”

The categories for this year’s awards are:

UHN Patient Choice Award (KGH and NGH will have winners)

UHN Shining Star (Non- Clinical individual) Award

UHN Shining Star (Clinical individual) Award

UHN Star Team (Clinical) Award

UHN Star Team (Non-clinical) Award

UHN Research, Innovation and Improvement Award

UHN Compassionate Colleague Award

UHN Star Volunteer of the Year Award

Northamptonshire Health Charity Fundraiser of the Year Award

You can submit your nominations here. There are tips on the website to help you write strong nominations colleagues, volunteers or fundraisers.

Thank you to the Northamptonshire Health Charity for their support of this event. The Northamptonshire Health Charity raises funds for projects and services in the local community above and beyond what the NHS provides.