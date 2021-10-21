Find out more about KGH's work at annual meeting
It's being held online next month
People will be able to find out more about Kettering General Hospital's work over the past year at the trust's annual members' meeting next month.
The meeting can be attended live online on Wednesday, November 3, from 10am to 11.45am by clicking here.
As a foundation trust the meeting is the their AGM (annual general meeting), where governors officially receive the trust's annual report and accounts. It will be attended by the lead governor, group chief executive, executive and non-executive directors and the trust's chairman.
It is a public meeting which all members - and non-members with an interest in the trust - are able to attend.
There will be discussion about the trust’s work and the challenges it has faced, and its plans for the future with presentations.
To ask questions at the meeting submit them to the hospital's corporate governance team on 07814 078217 or email [email protected] by 5pm on Monday, November 1.