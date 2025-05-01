Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Injection suite is speeding up treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Kettering General Hospital eye team have been shortlisted for a national diabetes excellence award for the service they provide at a new one-stop ophthalmology suite.

The Trust’s Ophthalmology Team are delivering eye injections to patients at a £250,000 state-of-the-art suite which opened in January this year at Nene Park Outpatients Centre near Irthlingborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been shortlisted as finalists in the Diabetes Nursing Awards 2025 in the Excellence Awards category with the finals due to be held on June 6.

Injection Suite Team.

Sister Trina Cherry, a nurse specialist in ophthalmology, said: “We are in the finals for the service we provide for diabetic retinopathy - a diabetes-related eye condition that affects the retina.

“It occurs when high blood sugar levels cause damage to the blood vessels in the retina, leading to vision problems and potentially blindness if left untreated.

“Therefore, it is essential for patients with diabetic retinopathy to receive specialist treatment in specialist units to manage their condition and maintain their sight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the demand for urgent eye injections the Trust developed a specialist Ophthalmic Eye Suite, to ensure eye injections can be delivered more quickly to the 4,000 patients with diabetic retinopathy who need regular injections each year.

The development has had many benefits including:

Freeing up hospital operating theatres to perform more ophthalmic operations

Providing a one-stop service that is nurse-led which means assessments and injections can all be done on the day

Saved money on using private health firms to deliver the eye injections to keep up with demand – saving up to £420,000 per year

Plans to further increase activity to enable more injections to be delivered seven days a week

Sister Lisa Coleman said: “Developing this new facility has helped us to improve care for diabetic patients enabling them to get earlier treatment.

“Our consultants work alongside the nurse-led injection sessions running one-stop clinics. to accommodate patients who need eye injections in a single location, at the point of their clinic appointment.

“Offering this service is a positive approach to preventing vision loss and improving the overall quality of life for our diabetic patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted that our service is one of four hospitals in the finals of this prestigious national award excellence category.

“Winning this award would mean so much for our Diabetic Eye Service and the team who have worked so hard to deliver the best possible care for our diabetic patients.”

Diabetes Nursing Awards event organiser Emily Mayhew said: "We are thrilled to recognise remarkable individuals who have dedicated themselves to advancing diabetes care and education. Their innovative approaches and tireless efforts have made a significant difference in the lives of people living with diabetes."

The Diabetes Nursing Awards are being held at the Radisson Blu, Bloomsbury, London between 8pm and 11pm on Friday, June 6.