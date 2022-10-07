Aids charity’s concern at fewer HIV tests being done in Northamptonshire

Aids charities are concerned that HIV testing rates in Northamptonshire dropped by nearly a third since before the Covid pandemic.

Every year, thousands of people in the UK are infected with HIV, a disease which attacks the immune system.

Thanks to advances in medicine, those who receive treatment in time can expect the same quality of life as anyone else – so the NHS advises anyone who thinks they may have HIV to get tested as soon as possible.

Yet figures from the UK Health Security Agency show 3,299 patients were tested in the county in 2021 which is only around 43 percent of those eligible.

That compares to around 70 percent in 2019.

Deborah Gold, chief executive of the National Aids Trust, a charity for people with HIV, said: “This data is concerning and shows the Government isn’t doing enough to end HIV.

“Women and people from black African and other minority ethnic communities are not getting the access to HIV tests and the HIV prevention drug PrEP that they deserve.

“Covid-19 has deepened pre-pandemic inequalities and without action the Government will miss its target of ending HIV by 2030.”

Black African patients have a higher rate of late diagnosis, at 56 percent last year, compared to 45 percent among white patients.

HIV testing coverage has stayed at 45.8 percent nationally for the last two years, a significant decline on 64.9 percent in 2019.

The Terrence Higgins Trust, a sexual health charity, said it welcomed new developments in HIV testing – such as the ability to order tests online, and including HIV screening in blood tests at A&E – but added that the gulf in testing between different groups needs to be “urgently addressed”.

Across the East Midlands, 134 new cases of HIV were diagnosed last year including 31 in Northamptonshire.

Regionally, this was a decrease from the 197 cases registered in 2019, although this may partly be explained by lower rates of testing.

Across England, there was also a slight uptick in the proportion of diagnoses being made in the later stages of the infection, when it can be more difficult to treat – increasing to 45.8 percent in 2021 from 44.1 percent the year before.

Those at high risk of contracting HIV can take pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, to prevent them from catching the virus – but some are concerned that the drug can be difficult to access.

Different UKHSA figures showed more than 2,500 sexually transmitted infections were diagnosed in Northamptonshire last year.

Among them were 37 new cases of syphilis and 241 of gonorrhoea.

Syphilis cases are on the rise nationally with 7,506 reported in 2021, an 8.4 percent increase compared to 6,923 in 2020.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Sexual health services are recovering to pre-pandemic levels with HIV testing for gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men at pre-pandemic levels.