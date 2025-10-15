Wootton Primary School rated Outstanding in all five Ofsted categories

Wootton Primary School

Wootton Primary School in Northampton is celebrating a landmark achievement after being rated ‘Outstanding’ in all five categories in its June 2025 Ofsted inspection. The school, which joined the Tove Learning Trust in 2020, was praised for its high standards, inclusive ethos, and joyful learning environment.

Inspectors commended the school’s aspirational vision and values-led culture, noting that pupils “achieve exceptionally well across the curriculum” and live by the school’s motto: “to develop a sense of themselves, a sense of others, and a sense of the world.”

Character development was described as “top-notch,” with pupils behaving “exceptionally well” and thriving in a “joyful and welcoming” atmosphere. The school’s values, respect, honesty, courage, ambition, care, cooperation, friendship, and responsibility are deeply embedded in daily life and recognised by pupils as essential for their future.

The curriculum was recognised as ambitious and well-structured, enabling all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), to succeed. Teachers are well-equipped to deliver high-quality lessons, and pupils demonstrate exemplary attitudes to learning. Reading is a cornerstone of the school’s approach, inspiring pupils to read fluently, confidently, and with genuine enthusiasm.

Headteacher Rob Crilly said: “We are absolutely thrilled and incredibly proud. This is a monumental achievement and a true testament to the dedication of our entire school community. The inspectors’ comments on our ethos, pupil behaviour, and character development are especially affirming they reflect the caring and ambitious environment we strive to create every day.”

The report also highlights the school’s strong pastoral care and inclusive practices. Staff were praised for their unconditional support and commitment to pupil wellbeing. Inspectors noted that “parents hold the school in high regard,” and described Wootton Primary as “a united and highly ambitious school.”

Jamie Clarke, CEO of Tove Learning Trust, added: “This is a wonderful recognition of the school’s inclusive, high-quality education. We are all proud to be part of Wootton Primary.”

The Outstanding rating reflects the collective effort of staff, pupils, families, and the wider community. Wootton Primary continues to live its motto and strive to “be the best we can be.”

A school truly at the heart of its community, Wootton Primary offers more than just exceptional education it provides wraparound care through its breakfast and after-school clubs, ensuring pupils are supported in a safe, welcoming, and enriching environment beyond the classroom.

A school truly at the heart of its community, Wootton Primary offers more than just exceptional education it provides wraparound care through its breakfast and after-school clubs, ensuring pupils are supported in a safe, welcoming, and enriching environment beyond the classroom.