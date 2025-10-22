Women drive change at The National College for Motorsport

The National College for Motorsport, part of The Bedford College Group, is celebrating a record-breaking intake of 28 female students for its September cohort, marking an inspiring milestone for women entering the world of motorsport and engineering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at the renowned Silverstone Circuit, the College has long been recognised for providing world class training for aspiring motorsport engineers. This year’s intake saw the highest number of female students ever enrolling across its Motorsport and Engineering programmes, highlighting the growing enthusiasm and inclusivity within the industry.

Hollie Lowe, 17, Mechanical Technician Level 2 student, said: “I’ve always been fascinated by how things work and love the challenge of building and understanding machinery. My passion for motorsport started when I used to watch races with my family, and studying here has been an amazing experience, the tutors are so supportive. While there’s still a way to go for full equality, I’ve been treated no differently by my classmates and no one has seen my gender as a barrier to treat me any differently or judge my capability, which shows real progress. To any young women thinking about joining, I’d say absolutely go for it, no one else gets to live your life for you. If you’re passionate about it, don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiera Hughes, 16, studying a Level 2 Diploma of Motorsport Engineering said: “My love for motorsport started with my grandad, we’d watch races together, and that’s where my passion for cars and engineering began. Since joining the course, I’ve had so much fun and felt completely supported by both staff and classmates. Everyone is treated equally here, and I’ve never felt any barriers as a girl in motorsport. People like Susie Wolff really inspire me, women in motorsport have come such a long way. Follow your passion and go for it. For me, coming here has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Left - Hollie Lowe Right - Keira Hughes

Students at The National College for Motorsport gain hands-on experience with race teams, workshops, and trackside operations, preparing them for employment in professional motorsport environments. Graduates go on to work with high-profile racing teams in championships including Formula 1, Formula E, and British Touring Cars.

Justin Downard, Head of The National College for Motorsport, said: “It’s fantastic to see more women progressing into Formula 1 and other areas of motorsport, it really shows young women that they can do it, that this industry isn’t just for men. We’ve had some incredible female students over the years who’ve already gone on to make their mark, including those working with Carlin and as number two mechanics in Formula 2. Here at the National College for Motorsport, everyone is treated equally, our team work hard to make sure of that. If students are passionate and willing to put in the effort, nothing should stand in your way, whatever your gender.”