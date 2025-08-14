The Ferrers School Sixth Form is off to a flying start with the first set of exam results as a standalone provision

The Ferrers School, part of Meridian Trust, is celebrating excellent A-level results, with both students and staff expressing pride in this year's achievements.

Students were joined by proud families and staff as they reflected on their achievements and explored the exciting opportunities ahead. Many students not only met but surpassed their personal targets, with exceptional performances from Charlotte Hurt, Matilda Scotney, and Jorja Raymond.

Head of Sixth Form at The Ferrers School, Helen Prince, said: “Our Year 13 students, from our inaugural year as a standalone sixth form, should be extremely pleased with themselves. The progress made by each student is a testament to their incredible work ethic and the commitment of staff in delivering education to the highest of standards. They have set the tone for future cohorts, and we couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Vice Principal at The Ferrers School, Esther Gray, added: “Congratulations to each of the students picking up their A-level results today. We are delighted for the students who have been successful in securing places at their top universities, apprenticeships and career choices. I hope that each and every one of them is proud of the work they have done and the achievements this has bought them.”

While students are heading to a range of destinations, a number have secured their chosen university courses, including:

Matilda Scotney – University of Birmingham to study English Literature

Scarlett Bladon – Kings College London to study Social Sciences]

Anysia Adetilo – University of Bath to study Education with Psychology

Charlotte Hurt – University of Bristol to study Biochemistry with Medical Biochem

Jorja Raymond – Kings College London to study Biochemistry

Patsy Johnston – University of Glasgow to study Law

Harry Dodd – University of Leeds to study Cicil Engineering

Ben Lord – University of Hertfordshire to study Astrophysics

Ryan Parsons – University of Lincoln to study Drama, Theatre and Performance

Zak Swinton – University of Hertfordshire to study Mathematics

Grace Denne – Raindance Film School to study Film and Directing.

Amber Kirkland – University of Manchester to study Neuroscience with a Modern Language

Keira Salmon – Degree apprenticeship with Jaguar Land Rover

Angela Smith, Principal of The Ferrers School, said: “We wish all our students continued success in the future. We would like to thank the parents and carers of Year 13 for their continued support in encouraging their children to achieve the very best of their ability. We would also like to express our gratitude to staff members at The Ferrers School who worked so hard with our young people over the last two years.”

Mark Woods, CEO at Meridian Trust, added: “Congratulations to all our Year 13 students collecting their A-level results today. Their achievements reflect the Trust’s commitment to the pursuit of excellence and the hard work of everyone involved. I hope each student takes a moment to celebrate their success as they look ahead to the next stage of their journey.”

If you wish to join The Ferrers Sixth Form in September 2025, the school is holding an Open Evening on Thursday, November 6.

Prospective students can contact Mrs Helen Prince, Head of 6th Form, by email: [email protected]. The school can arrange tours prior to the evening, on request.