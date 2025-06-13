The Ferrers School celebrates outstanding student creativity at annual art exhibition

The Ferrers School, part of Meridian Trust, will proudly host a celebration of student achievement with its upcoming Art and Design Exhibition, taking place on Wednesday 25th June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This showcase will highlight the outstanding creativity of students from across all year groups within the school’s Art and Design faculty. The exhibition will feature a diverse collection of work from across art, photography, product design, and design technology, reflecting a year of imagination and exploration.

Students have engaged with a wide range of thought-provoking and culturally relevant themes, including political leadership, evolution, mental health, religion, architecture, music, comic books, and horror films. Their work not only demonstrates technical skill, but also emotional insight, maturity, and creative bravery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dane Marinkovic, Curriculum Lead for Art and Design Technology, said: “Our students have really pushed themselves to explore ideas that matter - to them and to the world around them. From designing solutions to real-world problems to creating art that challenges, provokes, and inspires, they’re showing the true power of creativity in education.”

Art on display

Principal Angela Smith added: “We are incredibly proud to showcase the creativity and talent of our students with The Ferrers School community. This exhibition is a celebration of their dedication, imagination, and passion. It’s also a wonderful opportunity to share their achievements with our wider community.

As part of its wider arts and cultural offer, The Ferrers School provides a rich programme of co-curricular and enrichment opportunities. These include creative clubs, industry-linked projects, artist residencies, workshops, and participation in national exhibitions and competitions. The school is committed to developing the next generation of creatives and supporting them to pursue careers in the rapidly growing creative industries.

The Ferrers School welcomes parents, carers, local residents, and friends of the community to attend the exhibition. The event runs from 5.30pm to 7pm in the school hall.