Strumming into summer: Year 5 pupils learn ukulele at Rushden Primary Academy

Year 5 pupils at Rushden Primary Academy have been hitting all the right notes during their First Access music project, delivered in partnership with the Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT). Over the last five weeks, children have been learning to play the ukulele using the school’s own instruments — and their progress has been music to everyone’s ears.

The project, designed to give pupils hands-on experience with a musical instrument, has focused on the C and Am chords. Pupils have learnt to accompany themselves while singing classics such as Frère Jacques, and even tackled a Tudor song, linking music to their wider curriculum learning.

As their confidence has grown, students have performed both in unison and in rounds, developing not only their musicality but also their listening and ensemble skills. Their energy and enthusiasm for music have shone throughout the sessions.

Miss Edwards, Principal at Rushden Primary Academy, said:

Strumming into Summer!

"It has been a joy to see our pupils so engaged and excited about learning a new instrument. Music is such an important part of a well-rounded education, and this project has given our children the opportunity to build skills, confidence, and a real love for performance."

With smiling faces and strumming fingers, the Year 5 children have truly embraced the ukulele — and who knows, we may just have a few future musicians in the making!