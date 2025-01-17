Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children in England often start primary school when they are just four years old

Parents can help ease the transition by building routines and familiarising them with their new school

Things you do at home, like reading stories, can also help ready them for learning

The NHS advises parents teach their children key hygiene skills too by breaking them down into steps - like using the toilet

Starting primary school can be a time of huge upheaval in a young child’s life.

From social skills to self confidence, basic learning to hygiene, their skills will be put to the test in often new and unfamiliar ways. Luckily, there is plenty parents can do to help make sure that they are ready.

In England and Wales, the first year of primary school is often called ‘Reception’. Most children will start Reception full-time in the first September - when the new school year begins - after their fourth birthday. This means that children in reception classes will usually be four to five years old, with some only having turned four a few months earlier - although the Government says parents are allowed to apply to start later, if this is the case.

But what do primary schools recommend parents teach their children before their first day? We’ve taken a look at guidance for parents from two excellent primary and prep schools, as well as expert organisations like the NHS, to create a guide for parents. Here’s what they have to say:

Easing the transition

Edenhurst Preparatory School, an independent primary school in Staffordshire, says that a key element in preparing your child for Reception is establishing a consistent daily routine. “This includes regular wake-up times, meal times, and bedtime routines. By having a structured schedule in place, children can feel more secure and prepared for the routines they will encounter at school.”

From playing school at home to toilet training, there are plenty of ways to prepare your child for Reception | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

You can also start talking about school, their worries and feelings, and even introducing school concepts at home, they advise parents. This can include talking about the school day routine, like assembly, circle time, and playtime. “Additionally, read books about starting school and engage in pretend play where your child takes on the role of a student or teacher.”

Finally, you can help familiarise them with their new school itself by taking part in an open day or school visit with them. “This can help familiarise them with the environment and alleviate any anxiety they may have about the unknown,” Edenhurst adds.

Social skills

Redbridge Primary School, a state primary school in Ilford, Greater London, says that if parents help their child develop good interpersonal skills - with both other children and adults - it can be a big help for when they start school. They recommend organising plenty of playdates and picnics to get them used to interacting with their peers.

You can encourage them to share and take turns in day-to-day conversations and games, which will also be helpful when it comes to their friends and classmates. If there’s a problem and your child gets upset, encourage them to talk it out, and solve it with words.

When it comes to interacting with adults and their teachers, talking and listening are vital skills you can model at home. “Give your child your full attention when they speak and maintain eye contact - and hopefully they will listen to you too,” the school says.

Redbridge reminds parents not to neglect their child’s self-confidence either. “Help to develop your child's confidence and self belief. Remind your child of all the things they have already achieved and always talk positively about going to school,” they advise.

Encouraging them to be independent can also help, when it comes to doing things for themselves without an adult’s help. “One of the most useful things you can do to get your child ready for school is to make sure they can carry out a number of practical tasks on their own.”

You should also encourage them to develop a ‘have a go’ attitude, they add, “and an understanding that it is ok to make mistakes, as we can learn from them”.

Learning

Being able to listen is a key step in being able to learn, and that’s really what school is all about. But building up a good base ability in a range of literacy and numeracy skills at home can also give your child a head start in the classroom.

In an article by publisher Penguin, it recommends a number of ways parents can help get their child ready for learning. Your child will start to learn in their first year of school how to read simple words and sentences, so reading with (or even to) them at home can be a big help. It will familiarise them with traditional stories, talking about books, and developing skills like listening and attention.

You can also start teaching them to write and recognise their own name written down. Penguin says they will learn to identify the pattern and shapes of the letters - and be able to find their belongings, label their work, and even start to spot the letters elsewhere too.

Finally, learning some simple counting skills can’t hurt. Penguin says there are plenty of opportunities through games or song to practice counting things, making counting and number patterns second nature long before they start formal maths classes.

Whether it's a packed lunch or school dinners, your child being able to feed themselves and use cutlery is important | (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Health & hygiene

On an information page for parents, NHS Children’s Health recommends a number of important health and hygiene-related skills families with young children should work towards before they start school. These include feeding themselves, using the toilet, getting dressed, and washing their hands.

Primary school-aged children may be expected to feed themselves lunch, whether that be a packed lunch or school dinners, which may involve using cutlery. They may also have to get dressed at school - such as into a PE kit and back into uniform - with minimal help, so being able to change their own clothes is essential. They will also likely need to be able to toilet themselves, including asking a teacher, using the toiler, wiping, flushing, putting clothes back on, washing their hands properly with soap, and returning to class - without a teacher’s help.

Early years charity Kindred recently found that one in four children were starting school not knowing how to use the bathroom without an adult’s help, the BBC reports, meaning staff were losing teaching time in order to help. The issue has reportedly become more common in recent years, with one Welsh council recently announcing parents would need to start coming in to change wet or soiled nappies themselves.

The NHS recommends a teaching method known as ‘backwards chaining’ in developing these important skills. This is where you break down an activity into smaller steps, teach the final step of the sequence first. “It helps give your child a sense of achievement when learning the sequence or activity,” they say. When your can successfully complete the final stage by themselves, you can add the step before. “Continue this process until the child can complete the whole sequence. This can be used for all sorts of skills such as getting dressed or using cutlery.”

If you already have a child at school, how did they find the transition? What did you find helped them start school on the right foot? Share your advice with other families by leaving a comment below.