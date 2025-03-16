Seven Kettering and Corby primaries test their science knowledge in inter-school contest

The winning school at the science contest was Hayfield Cross. Image: Submitted

Schools in Corby and Kettering took part in a science competition to put their skills to the test.

As part of science week, seven primary schools took part in the competition with help and sponsorship from the Corby Rotary Club.

Children from years five and six were tasked with six separate science challenges; electrical circuits, acids and alkalis, filtering solutions, chemical bonds, zip line and pulleys and general knowledge. Children were scored on their problem-solving skills and teamwork, as they traversed the carousel of activities.

Hayfield Cross, Kettering, were the overall winners, retaining their trophy from previous years.

Other schools competing were Our Lady of Walsingham, Studfall Juniors, Beanfield Primary and St Brendan's from Corby as well as St Edwards and Meadowside from Kettering.

This event was a great way to begin British Science Week, which this year has the theme of change and adapt. Both younger and older generations took part in a shared experience celebrating science and promoting science capital.

The Corby Ogden Science Partnership organised the event, with Our Lady’s the hub school.

Our Lady’s science lead Karen Donnachie said: “All children and adults were thoroughly engaged in the practical activities, working scientifically, talking through each challenge, planning and finding solutions. It was both fun and competitive and a great start to the week!"