School librarian from Northampton International Academy up for National School Library Association Award

Julie Broadbent, a librarian at Northampton International Academy, has made it onto the School Library Association's Honours List for its annual Secondary School Librarian of the Year Award, which celebrates its 20th Anniversary this year. The organisation is marking two decades of recognising excellence, as the flagship School Librarian of the Year Award celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

This year sponsored by Browns Books, the Secondary School Librarian of the Year Award continues to highlight and celebrate the achievements of staff who put reading at the heart of their pupils’ education and support learning throughout the whole school community.

The 2025 shortlist features three dedicated librarians who have each developed innovative approaches to embedding and encouraging a reading culture within their schools, demonstrating excellence in many areas including curriculum support, collaborative working, and developing pupil-centred programmes of activity that extend enthusiasm for books and reading far beyond the walls of the library.

The Shortlist for the Secondary School Librarian of the Year Award is:

Julie Broadbent with students at Northampton International Academy

Julie Broadbent, Northampton International Academy, Northampton

Jill Fenton, Cheney School, Headington (Oxfordshire)

Gareth Evans, Abbeyfield School, Chippenham (Wiltshire)

Feedback from the judges: "Julie Broadbent has worked collaboratively with both the local Public Library as well as the University of Northampton to maximise the reading for pleasure and study skills opportunities for the large numbers of students that she works with, across both Primary and Secondary phases".

Julie Broadbent said: "I joined Northampton International Academy in 2022, I am a lone librarian in an all-through school with 2,000 students. When I started I had two libraries both of which had been unmanned. My remit was to get both schools reading for pleasure. Timetables were set up and I prioritised that our collections reflected the diverse voices within our school community. Each year I welcome over 1,000 students every two weeks in lessons, and always open at social times. The impact that I have has been to provide our students with a vibrant, welcoming, supported safe space where they can grow to become independent, confident learners. It's an absolute honour and a privilege to be nominated. I never thought this would happen to me. I am one enormously proud school librarian! "

Clare Smith, Sales Director at Browns Books said: “A huge congratulations to the exceptional finalists of the School Librarian of the Year Award! Browns Books is incredibly proud to sponsor this inspiring award, which celebrates the outstanding dedication of school librarians who empower students through literacy, learning, and a love of reading in their schools and communities. The best of luck to Gareth, Jill and Julie.”

Julie Broadbent with students in Northampton International Academy Library

Victoria Dilly, CEO of the SLA, said: "The SLA Awards form a powerful advocacy programme that help us to amplify the voices and achievements of school librarians across the country. These awards showcase real-life case studies and demonstrate the transformative impact of school libraries on children and young people's lives.

When we celebrate our award winners, we're not just honouring individual excellence; we're creating opportunities to evidence just how much school libraries support the personal, social and educational development of our children and young people. Each nomination tells a story of innovation, dedication, and measurable impact. These are stories that need to be heard by policymakers, senior leaders, and the wider community.

As we continue to champion the vital role of school libraries, these awards serve as our most prominent stage to demonstrate why investment in school library provision and the talented people who deliver it is not just beneficial – it's essential."

The award ceremony for Secondary School Librarian of the Year, Peter Usborne Primary Library of the Year, and Enterprise of the Year Awards will take place at the British Library in London on the afternoon of Thursday 6th November 2025. Industry guests, press and member school librarians will be invited by the SLA and will also have the opportunity to join an exclusive view of Secret Maps, a major exhibitionat the British Library, which runs from 24th October 2025 – 18th January 2026.