Proud moment for Weston Favell Academy as students excel in A Levels
The Academy takes great delight in celebrating another year of strong results. Many pupils have secured excellent grades and are now ready to progress to university, employment or apprenticeship opportunities – achievements which reflect their dedication and hard work.
Notable individual accomplishments this year include:
- Grace Hales, who achieved four A* grades in psychology, mathematics, English language and Extended Project Qualification (EPQ). Grace is going to study psychology and linguistics at the University of Oxford.
- Jake Gambill, who earned an A grade in finance and two Distinction* grades in sports studies and business. Jake will be going on to study sport and exercise science at the University of Northampton.
- Niah Boyce, who joined us in Year 12 and leaves us to study law at the University of Leicester. Niah achieved an A* in psychology, A in English literature and a grade B in history.
- Ellis Toska, who is celebrating an A* in finance, a Distinction* in business and a Distinction* in IT. Ellis plans to take a gap year before university in order to pursue entrepreneurial activities.
- Haeden Ritchie-Urquhart, who is enjoying his results which include a Distinction* in IT, an A in mathematics, a B in physics and an A in EPQ, which support his plan to study mechanical engineering at the University of Warwick.
- Ruby Williamson, who also joined us in Year 12 and achieved an A grade in sociology, an A in English literature and a B in English language and is going on to study law at the University of Birmingham.
Todd Johnson, Executive Principal at Weston Favell Academy, said: “Our students have worked so diligently this year and have produced results they should be incredibly proud of. We know all our students have positive plans for next year and we are excited to see what they go on to achieve, and look forward to hearing about their future careers and activities, as they make their way in the world.”