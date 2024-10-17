Primary School hosts careers day
The event featured an exciting lineup of guest speakers from various professions, sparking curiosity and inspiration among the young students.
Guest speakers included local police officers, members of the school nursing team, Councillor David Howes, a microbiologist from 20/30 Labs, the school’s cook and Liam Trevaskis, an English cricket player. Each speaker shared their unique career journey, discussing the skills and education required for their professions. Students learnt cricketing skills and teamwork from Liam Trevaskis and the critical roles played by healthcare and law enforcement in society, where as Dr Smart demonstrated the importance of hand washing to prevent the spread of germs. In the school’s kitchen, children helped to make tomorrows cake and safety sliced fruits.
Councillor David Howes presented at the event, who encouraged students to dream big and explore their interests. “Every one of you has the potential to make a difference in your community,” he said. “Follow your passions and never be afraid to pursue your dreams.”
What the young people had to say:
Walter aged 6 ‘ I loved today. It was great meeting the police, nurses, a cricket player…everyone told us so much’
Dora aged 9 ‘ I really enjoying learning cricket skills. It was good to hear about lots of different jobs’.
Head Teacher, Laura Atkinson expressed pride in the day’s activities, noting, “Careers Day is a wonderful opportunity for our students to start thinking about their futures. We aim to inspire them to consider various paths and understand that many exciting options await them. We are extremely grateful to all of the organisations who have taken time out to support us.”
As the day wrapped up, students left with newfound knowledge and excitement about their potential futures. With Careers Day 2024 a resounding success, Rushton Primary School is already looking forward to next year’s event, eager to continue nurturing the ambitions of its students.