Primary School hosts careers day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday, November 17, 2024, Rushton Primary School in Northamptonshire hosted a careers afternoon which gave students a flavour of opportunities available. Children aged 4 to 11 explored the diverse career paths available to them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event featured an exciting lineup of guest speakers from various professions, sparking curiosity and inspiration among the young students.

Guest speakers included local police officers, members of the school nursing team, Councillor David Howes, a microbiologist from 20/30 Labs, the school’s cook and Liam Trevaskis, an English cricket player. Each speaker shared their unique career journey, discussing the skills and education required for their professions. Students learnt cricketing skills and teamwork from Liam Trevaskis and the critical roles played by healthcare and law enforcement in society, where as Dr Smart demonstrated the importance of hand washing to prevent the spread of germs. In the school’s kitchen, children helped to make tomorrows cake and safety sliced fruits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor David Howes presented at the event, who encouraged students to dream big and explore their interests. “Every one of you has the potential to make a difference in your community,” he said. “Follow your passions and never be afraid to pursue your dreams.”

Children were able to tour behind the scenes in the school kitchen and help make tomorrows cakes.

What the young people had to say:

Walter aged 6 ‘ I loved today. It was great meeting the police, nurses, a cricket player…everyone told us so much’

Dora aged 9 ‘ I really enjoying learning cricket skills. It was good to hear about lots of different jobs’.

Head Teacher, Laura Atkinson expressed pride in the day’s activities, noting, “Careers Day is a wonderful opportunity for our students to start thinking about their futures. We aim to inspire them to consider various paths and understand that many exciting options await them. We are extremely grateful to all of the organisations who have taken time out to support us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local professionals supported the careers day event

As the day wrapped up, students left with newfound knowledge and excitement about their potential futures. With Careers Day 2024 a resounding success, Rushton Primary School is already looking forward to next year’s event, eager to continue nurturing the ambitions of its students.