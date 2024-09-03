Paralympians prepped for Paris thanks to training at the University of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Athletes are stepping out on the right foot and forging their passion into Paralympic gold thanks to tailored training delivered by the University of Northampton.

After the flags were raised to announce the start of the Paris 2024 Paralympics opening ceremony on 28 August, a team of competing swimmers have been setting records and securing medals with the help of training offered by Sports Scientists at the University of Northampton – including swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton.

Maisie shot to fame in 2021 with her record-breaking performances in the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games – and last week successfully defended her title in the Women’s SM6 200m Individual Medley at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Maisie, who is studying to be a primary school teacher at the University of Northampton, thinks she has an extra edge after training with UON’s Applied Sports Scientist, Luke Callis as part of the University’s Energy Elite Athlete Scholarship Programme.

UON's Applied Sports Scientist, Luke Callis stands beside Paralympic athletes.

“The training I’ve been working through with Luke has been absolutely vital to improving myself as an athlete” reflected Maisie in the lead up to competing. “Even though my sport requires me to be in the water, working in the gym helps to build my basic strength to perform well in the pool lanes.

“The gym exercises we run through have supported me with targeting my fitness or joint weaknesses and enables me to build the foundations to ensure peak strength in the pool.

“As part of the scholarship, I’ve learnt a lot about the gym, about improving myself and have become a better whole-rounded athlete.”

Maisie hasn’t been the only athlete training at UON for the Paralympics – she was joined by fellow swimmers Eliza Humphrey, Scarlett Humphrey and Megan Neave.

Maisie Summers-Newton

As well as regular performance testing, tailored strength and conditioning sessions and weekly rehabilitation clinics, the athletes received personal one-to-one training sessions set to push their fitness potential and prepare them for the global sporting stage.

After two years of training with Luke at the University of Northampton, Scarlett said: “The training we’ve received here at the University of Northampton has been hugely beneficial to my training routine and increasing my confidence ahead of the Paris Paralympics. I’ve noticed I’ve become stronger and have improved my body awareness and movement patterns.

“With a visual impairment, it can be really daunting to train in a gym – but Luke made me comfortable and confident training in the space.”

UON’s Applied Sports Scientist, Luke Callis – who has led the training programme – added: “It has been fantastic to be part of Maisie, Eliza, Scarlett and Megan’s journey to reaching the globally renowned sporting stage of the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

“Here at the University of Northampton, we’re passionate about supporting the sporting talent within our county, utilising our facilities and academic expertise to accelerate their potential and go for gold.

“I’ve been working with some of the athletes for upwards of three years and it’s incredible to have watched them progress, supported them with tackling obstacles and overcoming mental barriers to fully achieve their potential.

“Whether they’ve been awarded a gold medal on the podium or smashed their personal best times, I’m incredibly proud of all they have achieved and look forward to welcoming them back on campus to continue being the best they can be.”

The Paris 2024 Paralympics is taking place from August 28 – 8 September. You can catch-up with all the latest exciting news and updates via the Channel 4 website.