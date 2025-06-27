Lodge Park Academy celebrates multiple sports awards

Lodge Park Academy wins DRET’s Sporting Academy of the Year Award and receives Gold School Games Mark Award

Students and staff from Lodge Park Academy are celebrating the multiple sports awards the school has won recently.

The secondary school, which is part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), won the Sporting Academy of the Year Award at the trust’s Inspiration Awards this month (on 12 June). The Inspiration Awards are DRET’s annual awards which celebrate the outstanding work of teachers, support staff and leaders across the trust’s 36 academies.

The LPA community is also delighted to have received the prestigious Gold School Games Mark Award for the 2024/2025 academic year. The School Games Mark is a government-led award scheme facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

LPA students celebrate school sports awards.

LPA has a strong focus on encouraging all students to take part in sports and based on student feedback, the school introduced a number of new sporting activities this year, including Just Dance competitions, darts, goalball, sitting handball and boccia - a ball sport similar to bowls and pétanque. The school also includes physical activities such as tug of war as part of its house competitions.

Over 50% of LPA’s students have taken part in an extra-curricular sports club this year, with 11,486 students having attended at least one club session (up from 6472 last year), and 362 regular attendees (up from 274 last year).

572 school club sessions have taken place this year and the school has facilitated 99 fixtures against other schools.

Earlier this academic year in November, Lodge Park Academy was also named North Northants Sports School of the Year in recognition of its dedication to inclusive sports initiatives and student development.

The school also introduced its Ravens Programme this year, which includes three separate academies for netball, basketball and football, providing students with the opportunity to receive expert coaching throughout the school day.

Emily Morgan, Head of PE at Lodge Park Academy, said: “We are so pleased and proud to have been recognised for the inclusive approach we have to sport at Lodge Park Academy.

“Thank you to the amazing students who give their all to sport, and to the families who support us in everything we do - both curricular and extra-curricular, and of course to our brilliant PE team here at LPA!”

Sue Jones, Executive Principal at Lodge Park Academy, said: “A huge congratulations to our excellent PE team and all our students for their efforts and enthusiasm.

“A wide range of sporting opportunities is so important to our students’ development - helping them to gain confidence and learn crucial team working skills, among the many other benefits.

“We look forward to continuing to support all students to enjoy taking part in sport at school.”