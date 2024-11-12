Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Corby school has introduced a sports development programme to provide expert coaching to hand-picked pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LPA Ravens scheme has been unveiled at Lodge Park Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, in Shetland Way.

The Ravens programme is thought to be the first multi-sports development programme of its kind in Northamptonshire. The school is running three separate academies for netball, basketball and football, providing students with the opportunity to receive expert coaching throughout the school day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Training sessions with professional coaches are held on one morning or afternoon per week. Coaches include Kai Walker, basketball player for the Milton Keynes Breakers; Sean Wilton, DRET’s Football Programme Manager and Celine Watts, DRET’s Head Netball Coach.

LPA Executive Principal Sue Jones with students and their new LPA Ravens kit. Image: DRET

Students from years seven to 10 are eligible to be selected at the start of each term. If they are successful, they are asked to sign a contract together with their families which sets out clear expectations for their commitment to their studies, behaviour and attendance.

All participants in the programme need to have at least 95 per cent attendance from the beginning of the programme and their participation is also dependent on them following all behaviour policies and modelling good behaviour.

They are also responsible for ensuring they catch up on any work missed as a result of their attendance in the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students are allowed to wear their PE kits on days when they have training sessions and a new LPA Ravens tracksuit will soon be introduced.

Year eight students have spoken about their pride at being selected for the scheme.

Mya said: “I’m really happy to have been selected as part of the Ravens programme. Lots of people in my year applied, but I was fortunate to be selected and I’m really glad I was.”

Pippa said: “I was very proud to be selected. You have to have a good attitude to learning in order to be selected, and you can already see the difference in people working hard in lessons to try and be in with a chance of being selected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriella said: “I have already noticed that I am becoming a better player. Our coach is great and she encourages us to be the best we can, as students and players.”

And Beth said: “I wanted to be part of the Ravens to get better at netball and I already feel like I’m improving. I am really enjoying the sessions and I think we’re really lucky to have this opportunity.”

Head of PE Emily Morgan-Smith said: “The response to this programme from our students has been brilliant, with nearly 200 applicants so far. We are so pleased to see them growing in confidence and ability as athletes and also as individuals.

“This programme is about far more than just football, netball or basketball. The responsibilities that students take on as part of this programme supports them to realise their full potential and we are already seeing a positive impact on behaviour and attendance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive principal Sue Jones said: “We know the importance of sport for its own sake but also for the great transferable life skills it develops such as resilience, self-discipline and teamwork, all skills that are important in our daily lives.

“We’re so proud to see how determined our students are to rise to the challenge.”