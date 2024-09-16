Local MP visit to Victoria Primary Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Victoria Primary Academy were very pleased to welcome the Member of Parliament for Wellingborough, Gen Kitchen, to Victoria today.

Gen was there to boost to online safety skills with help from Google.

The assembly for Years 3-6 was hosted by Google at Victoria Primary Academy in Wellingborough as part of the firms Be Internet Legends programme, supporting children, families and schools across the country to stay safer online. The programme has trained over 8 million children across the UK.

Both Gen and the Google presenter team were full of praise for how well the children at Victoria listened and engaged with this important topic.

Gen Kitchen speaks to Victoria Primary children

The school’s Principal, Ian Pearson said “We were delighted to be able to welcome our local MP to Victoria to promote such a major issue. It was a great opportunity for the children. Both Gen and the Google team gave the children some really key messages about staying safe online. We were also able to ask Gen about herself and the work she does as an MP.”