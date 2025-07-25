Leading expert explores evolving connection between organised crime and terrorism during talk at University of Northampton

The dynamic and often hidden nexus between organised crime and terrorism was the subject of a fire-side conversation between University of Northampton academics and Professor Michael Kenney, a leading authority in international security from the University of Pittsburgh.

The event brought together academics, students, and security practitioners to reflect on how illicit networks learn, adapt, and outpace traditional state responses.

Prof Kenney is Posvar Chair in International Security Studies, Director of the Matthew B. Ridgway Center, and Professor of International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh.

Hosted by UON’s Tina Billington-Hughes, Researcher and Senior Lecturer in Criminal Justice Studies, the discussion centred on Prof Kenney’s influential 2007 book, From Pablo to Osama, which remains a foundational text in understanding how drug traffickers and terrorist organisations evolve through competitive adaptation.

Drawing from original fieldwork and interviews—including with imprisoned traffickers—Prof Kenney highlighted how these networks often decentralise, share information informally, and adapt rapidly in response to law enforcement efforts.

“Terrorist and criminal groups don’t operate in isolation,” said Prof Kenney. “They exist in a shared ecosystem with the state, constantly learning and adjusting. And too often, we’ve become trapped in outdated strategies that these actors have already outpaced.”

Prof Kenney underscored the growing significance of synthetic drugs, digital communication tools, and lone actor terrorism as emerging trends reshaping the security landscape. He also advocated for more holistic and adaptive policies, integrating prevention and demand-side interventions over purely militarised responses.

The event concluded with a lively Q&A, covering global case studies from Northern Ireland to Colombia, the implications of Russian hybrid warfare, and the question of the legitimacy of state authorities in counterterrorism.

Professor Michael Kenney (right), Tina Billington-Hughes (left), Abdul-Hye Miah (centre).

The fire-side conversation was the latest collaboration between the UON Criminal Justice team and University of Pittsburgh following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding last summer which aims to increase knowledge exchange and open up opportunities for students and researchers at both institutions.

You can listen to a UON Podcast with Professor Kenney in which he explores some of the concepts he talks about in Escobar to Osama and the future of drug enforcement and the fight against terrorism.