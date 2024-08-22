Kingswood Secondary Academy rejoice in GCSE success
The Academy’s staff, parents and wider community are incredibly proud of its pupils, and many are now looking forward to progressing onto their A Levels at the Academy following a year of positive results.
While all pupils have done well, there have been some impressive individual performances. These include:
· Josh Parkin, who successfully achieved grade 9s in maths, science and history; grade 8s in English; distinction* in business; and distinction in information technology.
· Jessica Routledge, who achieved grade 9s in science, English, maths and history; and distinction in performing arts.
· James McSherry, who received grade 9s in English and history; grade 8 in maths; grade 7 in French; and distinction* in business.
· Lara Silva, who celebrates a grade 9 in science; grade 8s in English, maths and geography; and distinction* in business.
· Ewa Ogedengbe, who earned grade 9s in biology, chemistry, physics and maths; grade 8s in English and geography; and merit in information technology.
· Dana Serakova, who commendably achieved grade 8s in maths, English, science and history; and merits in information technology and performing arts.
Matthew Gamble, Principal at Kingswood Secondary Academy, said:
“Congratulations to our Year 11 pupils on their outstanding GCSE results. Their hard work, dedication, and resilience have truly paid off. Not only have they achieved academic success but they have also demonstrated remarkable character and perseverance. We are incredibly proud of all our pupils and wish them every success as they move forward onto their next steps, either here in our Sixth Form or college.”
