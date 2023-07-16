Kettering teaching assistant Lisa's surprise as she wins 'well-deserved' top award

A teaching assistant who goes the extra mile to help children at a Kettering school says she’s humbled after winning a top award.

Lisa Savva, who works at Grange Primary Academy, was crowned primary teaching assistant of the year at United Learning’s Best in Everyone Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was praised for her impressive work ethic and the way she “strives for each child to recognise and reach their potential”. Alongside her work in the classroom Lisa leads an after-school art club each week, has set up wellbeing areas across the Jean Road school and created mindfulness cards for colleagues to access in the staff room.

Lisa picking up her award.

Lisa said: “I was extremely surprised and humbled to be nominated for this award, let alone win it.

"I am very fortunate to work at a wonderful school with amazing children and even more amazing members of staff who all work together as a team for the benefit of the children.”

The annual awards celebrate students and staff from across the United Learning trust for their exceptional contributions to school and community life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes recognition of academic success, accomplishment in sport, music and the arts and dedication to leadership and service. This year, schools carried out their own in-school Best in Everyone awards ceremonies throughout the summer term. A total of 400 standout winners were then put forward as nominees for the national awards.

Chris Latimer, headteacher at Grange Primary Academy, said: “Many congratulations to Lisa on this very well-deserved award.

"Lisa really goes the extra mile in making sure each and every pupil enjoys their time in school and feels supported in their learning. She helps to create a calm yet interactive environment in the classroom and is always striving to further her own knowledge – whether it be by learning different teaching styles or finding new ways to support our pupils with specific learning needs.

"Lisa is an incredible support to everyone across our school community and we are delighted that she has received this award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad