Kettering sixth former recognised on national stage after winning business award

A Kettering sixth former has picked up a top award for her commitment to business both in the classroom and beyond.

Kasey Wilesmith, who attends Kettering Buccleuch Academy, took home the business award at United Learning’s Best in Everyone Awards 2023, held in Birmingham.

In 2016 she set up a social media account focused on her dog, Hunter. Since then, she has grown the account’s following into the thousands which has led to a successful collaboration between Kasey and an international dog brand.

KBA principal Dino Di Salvo and Kasey Wilesmith

She has also set up her own business making intricate crochet flowers, which she sells across the local area.

Kasey said: “I am really proud to be receiving this award before I head off to university in September.”

School principal Dino Di Salvo said: “Throughout her A-level business studies, Kasey has consistently gone over and above what is expected of her, both in her lessons and during her own revision sessions.

"Not only has she excelled in her academic learning but she is employing her business skills and knowledge in the real world to great success.

"We are all incredibly proud of Kasey’s achievements to date and are thrilled that her efforts are being recognised on this national stage.”

The annual awards celebrate students and staff from across the United Learning group for their exceptional contributions to school and community life.