Kettering school's pride at 'good' Ofsted grade after improving from previous inspection
and live on Freeview channel 276
A report published this month, after a recent inspection, found Kettering Park Infant Academy to be good in all areas.
The last time the education watchdog visited, in 2020, the Park Avenue school was graded as requires improvement with inspectors finding work needed to be done in four of the five areas they judged.
But the most recent report was full of praise for the school which was described as ‘warm, friendly and inclusive’.
Executive headteacher Liam Cox said: "This is an extremely pleasing report and I am happy that it acknowledges the hard work of all of our staff and the excellent attitude of our wonderful pupils.
"We were pleased that the visit highlighted what a warm and inclusive school Kettering Park Infant Academy is.
“We are so proud of everything that the school has achieved and will continue to work hard to ensure that all of our pupils have an excellent start to their education journey."
The report by lead inspector Anne Maingay found that pupils get on well with each other, new arrivals settle in quickly, that pupils work hard and that the school has high expectations.
It added that bullying is rare, that the majority of parents and carers are positive about the school, that teachers have strong subject knowledge and that personal development is a school priority. However, it said some some aspects of the school’s work lack strategic oversight.
The report said: "This is a school that works hard to meet the needs of all pupils, no matter what their background or barriers in life.”
The inspection findings come after nearby Kettering Park Junior Academy was also rated as ‘good’.